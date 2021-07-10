Asian lantern festival days away from lighting up the night

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says the stage is all set for the return of the Asian Lantern Festival this week.

Starting July 14 through Sept. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 70 large-scale displays with over 1,000 individual lanterns will light up the night.

Also returning this year are live performances every hour on the Fifth Third Bank Stage featuring acrobatics like foot juggling, contortion, martial arts and more.

Guests can shop an Asian craft market and taste a variety of culturally-inspired cuisine at the Asian Food Market.