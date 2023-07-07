CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Asian Lantern Festival has returned to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo with both walk-through and drive-through opportunities.

The popular summer evening, illuminating event runs July 7 through August 27.

Walk-through visitors can enjoy the lights most weekend evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The event is also open some Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 19, 2018. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

Those who’d like to drive through the lit setting can do so on select days.

A complete schedule can be found, here.

In addition to the lights, festival-goers can expect live performances every hour and inspired cuisine.

“All new highlights include Instagrammable moments and large-scale displays, including a nearly 40-foot-tall giant lantern, walk-through tunnels and a 150-foot-long Enchanted Garden Experience presented by CrossCountry Mortgage,” describes the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on their website.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Prices start at $22 for non-members or $19 for members.

Drive-thru tickets, which are per car, cost $45 for members or $55 for non-members.