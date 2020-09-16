Asian Lantern Festival adds more dates at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – If you wanted a chance to see the Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in cooler weather, you’ve got it.

The Zoo announced Wednesday the festival will have six additional nights and run through Sunday, October 4.

The extension includes an option to walk-through or drive-through the festival.

The Zoo says already 150,000 people have attended the festival this year.

The Asian Lantern Festival has 70 new lantern displays, the Zoo says, as well as additional performances and interactive experiences.

The festival also includes the Dinosaurs Around the World Experience.

