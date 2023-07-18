ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Law enforcement has to be ready for a split-second decision. Detective Evan Wolf’s job is to make sure that Ashtabula County deputies are trained for these moments.

For a while, he’s wanted to get a better system.

“I felt like we needed a tool to sort of bridge the gap between explaining, to what to expect to, to what happens when something occurs,” Detective Wolf explained.

Wolf found that tool this year and applied for a grant. Now, his county is just second in the state to have this state-of-the-art training called the VirTru Simulator.

“We are able to test our people in an environment that won’t hurt them,” Wolf said.

In the past, one of the toughest parts about training deputies was finding the right place and time to do it.

The best part about this virtual simulator is that it’s in the basement of the department.

On Tuesday, Deputy John Helfer got his first chance to walk through several training sessions.

The simulator can test a range of scenarios. Some involve communication on a call, others require action.

Deputy Helfer calls the new tool a game-changer.

“It’s right there at the top. Other than going out to a field and shooting real pellet guns, this is as real as it gets,” Helfer said.

Deputy Helfer said this training will really help those with less experience. The younger you are, the more practice you need.

“They will be able to obtain in much quicker or much better than I was years ago” he said.

That’s the kind of response Wolf wants to hear. Now, he’s hoping to see this tool implemented elsewhere.

For the safety of others and them.

“I mean it’s priceless. You can’t put a price on that to make cops better,” Wolf said.