Ashtabula planning power outage due to downed lines after storm

(watch our story above on the state of emergency issued in Port Clinton)



ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — The Ashtabula Division of Fire reports that First Energy is shutting down some of the power in the grid due to all the live lines down after extensive storm damage throughout the day today.

In a Facebook post, the department says about 2500 homes and businesses will be impacted in addition to those already without power.

(Courtesy of Kimbralee Stoneman)

(Courtesy of Kimbralee Stoneman)

(Courtesy of Nicholas J Vocca)



The department says crew have already started removing trees and power is expected to be restored tomorrow.