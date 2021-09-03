Ashtabula, Mentor-area residents may experience discolored water

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Aqua customers in the Mentor and Ashtabula areas may notice discolored water.

The yellow or brown discoloration is caused by higher than normal levels of manganese in water that’s entering treatment systems.

There’s no boil alert in effect.

The water is safe to drink, but it may have a bitter, metallic taste to it, especially when heated. Residents should also avoid doing laundry because it may stain clothes.

Manganese is a mineral commonly found in rocks, soil and many foods.

Aqua crews are working to minimize the issue in affected areas. They expect the problem to pass as Lake Erie conditions return to normal after disturbances caused by Hurricane Ida.

Aqua serves about 45,000 customers in Northeast Ohio through its water plants in Mentor and Ashtabula.

A similar alert was issued for Cleveland residents on Thursday.