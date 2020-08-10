Ashtabula, Lake counties investigating reports of distraction burglaries

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a distraction burglary warning in Bay Village.

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators with the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office are talking with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office over multiple reports of suspects in distraction burglaries.

The report in Ashtabula County happened on Clay Street near SR-534.

According to the sheriff’s office, men claiming to be from the water department came to the door.

They drove a dark-colored vehicle described as looking like a Dodge Charger.

According to law enforcement, there were two men.

One was wearing a florescent green vest and the other was wearing a bandana around his neck.

While one man speaks to the resident, deputies say the other man steals things from inside the home.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating similar incidents with suspects matching the same description.

They happened in Concord Township and Leroy Township.

The sheriff’s office says Madison Township Police are investigating an incident as well.

If you have any information that can help, call the sheriff’s office at (440)576-0055.