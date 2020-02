ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW)– One man died following a house fire in Ashtabula early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the house on Myrtle Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. According to the fire department, four people jumped from second-floor windows to escape the smoke and flames.

An elderly man died from his injuries. Two other victims remain hospitalized.

It took firefighters two hours to control the blaze. The house is a total loss.