Ashtabula dog who survived house fire needs a furever home

ASHTABULA (WJW)- A precious pup from Ashtabula is need of a loving home after surviving a devastating house fire.

According to the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League’s Facebook post, 6-year-old Bandit was brought to their shelter with a few other dogs after a house fire.

Details on his previous owners weren’t released.

The Animal Protective League says Bandit can be a little nervous to start out, but he loves walks and to play in their yard.

If you think Bandit would be a good fit for your home, contact the Ashtabula Animal Protective League.