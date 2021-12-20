Ashtabula County student facing felony charges for school shooting threat

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WJW) — An Ashtabula County student is facing felony charges after making a false school shooting threat.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old student reported to school officials that he saw a threat on social media directed at Lakeside Junior and Senior High Schools. School officials canceled classes for the Ashtabula Area School District on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says investigators later discovered the student who received the threat was also the one who sent it, according to a release.

Officials say he later admitted to investigators that he sent the threatening message to himself.

He faces a felony charge of inducing panic and is immediately suspended from school.

There is no more information being released at this time.