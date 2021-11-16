Ashtabula County man arrested after girlfriend found unconscious, covered in bruises after argument: Deputies

CHERRY VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – An Ashtabula County man was arrested Monday evening after his girlfriend was found unresponsive and covered in bruises on their floor.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 4:30 p.m. to a home on Mill Road in Cherry Valley Township for a woman who wasn’t breathing.

When they got there, deputies say the 34-year-old woman was unconscious with bruises all over her body.

The woman was taken to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center and later transported to a Cleveland hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition.

According to the report, the victim’s boyfriend told deputies that they were arguing when his girlfriend said she didn’t feel well and suddenly fell on the floor and stopped breathing.

Deputies say the 37-year-old man refused to answer their questions and became uncooperative with them. He was arrested and taken to the Ashtabula County Jail.

Two children who were in the home at the time were released to another family member.

Charges are pending in the case.