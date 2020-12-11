Ashtabula Count woman sentenced for role in rape of children

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW)– An Ashtabula County woman was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the rape of multiple children, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday.

Cherise Griffith, 41, pleaded guilty to four counts of child rape. The victims were all under the age of 10.

“While iron bars will restrain evil and prevent further harm, my heart breaks for the young victims who have also been imposed a lifetime of potential harms and painful memories,” Yost said, in a news release. “Child rapists rape no children in prison.”

(Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Griffith’s codefendant Dannail Obhof was convicted of four counts of child rape and sentenced to 25 years in prison on Oct. 7. Stewart Stacy is accused of 12 counts of rape, four counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of endangering children in the case.

