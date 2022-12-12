Shaker Heights, Ohio (WJW) — Ashley Stewart announced Monday it is relocating from the Lee Harvard Shopping Center to Shaker Heights. During the opening event, a donation was made to Dress for Success Cleveland as well.

The leading American plus-size retailer and lifestyle brand announced that it will join Shaker Towne Center Shopping Mall as the sole plus-size retailer, a release from Ashley Stewart said.

This will be the brand’s fifth retail space in the state of Ohio.

Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss commemorated the occasion Saturday with a ribbon cutting, joined by Shaker Heights Store Sales Manager Nikeia Johnson.

Ashley Stewart District Manager Katrice Collins and digital content creator Tiffany Flamer also presented a donation check to Dress for Success Cleveland CEO Melony Butler.

The storefront located near Heinen’s Fine Foods represents the first store the brand has opened since unveiling its new brand logo and website this summer.