NEW YORK (WJW) — Famous twin Ashley Olsen has made her family a little bit fuller.

The 37-year-old former child star, who runs fashion label The Row with her sister Mary-Kate, has welcomed a new baby in the past few months, sources confirmed to TMZ Monday.

Ashley reportedly got married in a private ceremony last December to artist Louis Eisner. Not much is known about their relationship, other than them being seen together a handful of times.

Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen arrive at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, June 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

FULL HOUSE – Cast Gallery – August 8, 1989: DAVE COULIER; BOB SAGET; MARY-KATE/ASHLEY OLSEN; JOHN STAMOS. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The couple has not gone public with the baby news, but TMZ reported they’re told the couple is “ecstatic over the new addition to the fam.”

The baby, who is the couple’s first child, is reportedly named Otto.