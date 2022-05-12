(WJW) — Ashley Judd has shared details about how her mother died in an emotional interview about mental health and the day Naomi Judd died in an interview that aired Thursday on “Good Morning America.”

Judd said her mother, 76, used a firearm when she died by suicide last month.

She said she was visiting her mother at her Tennessee home that day. She discovered her in the upstairs of the home after going outside to bring in a friend of her mother’s.

“She was obviously suffering,” Judd said in the interview, “and as such, her days up until that moment were hurtful to her.”

Judd said it was important for the family, who is very public, to be up front about the loss and to maintain their mother’s dignity.

Naomi Judd died at the age of 76.

Her daughters announced her death in the following statement on April 30.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and they had just announced an arena tour to begin in the fall, their first tour together in over a decade.

Daughters Wynonna and Ashley accepted the induction amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting a Bible verse together.

“I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley Judd said of her mother to the crowd while crying. Wynonna Judd talked about the family gathering as they said goodbye to her and she and Ashley Judd recited Psalm 23.

“Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing,” Wynonna Judd said.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number at 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.