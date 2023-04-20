Editor’s Note: The video above is from Naomi Judd’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

(WJW) – Actress Ashley Judd celebrated her 55th birthday on Wednesday, the first without her mother Naomi Judd, who passed away in April 2022 from suicide.

“My mind can’t help but calculate that on my last birthday, Mom was a scant 11 days from her death by crushing suicide,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ashley shared a card that her mother wrote around the time of her birth and a photo of herself enjoying cake in bed.

She reflected on the special birthdays she and her country singer mom shared throughout the years and how Naomi would always tell her about the day she was born.

Ashley thanked her mother for all the birthdays they celebrated together and for the memories they shared.

“Thank you, Mom, for all my birthdays so far, and for celebrating me: for holding me at bedtime and whispering in my ear, ‘Ashley, you are an extraordinary woman,’ and letting me be your Sweetpea. What more does a birthday girl need, than memories of a mother like that? And this is how she saw and loved me, first awake, hair never brushed, ready to share our dreams. For you, Mom. For you.”