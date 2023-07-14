Attached video: Top children’s hospitals: See where NE Ohio ranks

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – The University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center has announced its plans to discontinue labor and delivery services in August.

According to a press release from University Hospitals, the last planned patient will be accepted on Saturday, August 5 and services will officially be discontinued on Tuesday, August 8.

“Our UH Samaritan labor and delivery care team is dedicated to this community, and we are very proud of the outstanding care they have provided to our patients and families,” said Sylvia Radziszewski, RRT, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, UH Samaritan Medical Center. “Hospitals across the country are experiencing a trend of declining birth rates. This, along with staffing shortages, has resulted in having to make this difficult decision. We appreciate the sense of loss the community may experience. We look forward to continuing to provide high-quality care and patient experiences through a variety of other comprehensive women’s services.”

According to the release, UH Samaritan has not been able to fill enough positions to continue to offer labor and delivery services, due to “a variety of factors.”

“Providing birthing services to patients requires 24/7 coverage from OB/GYN and pediatric physicians to ensure appropriate support for mom and baby during routine and unexpected labor and delivery events, such as emergency cesarean sections,” according to the release.

According to the release, UH Samaritan will continue to offer comprehensive women’s and children’s services, including OB/GYN physician and midwife care, GYN surgical services and breastfeeding and lactation services. The only service that will not be available is baby delivery.

“Our top priorities are ensuring the highest quality birth experience for our patients and families, and maintaining employment for our dedicated and talented labor and delivery staff,” said Patti DePompei, RN, MSN, President, UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s and UH MacDonald Women’s hospitals and Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation Chair in Leadership and Innovation.

According to the release, UH Samaritan physicians, midwives, nurses and other caregivers will speak with patients about their care transition plans at nearby hospitals.