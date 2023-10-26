ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — An Ashland Middle School employee is off the job ‘”following a report of alleged inappropriate conduct,” According to Ashland City Schools Superintendent Steve Paramore.

Paramore didn’t say what the employee’s job position is at the school.

Paramore released a statement saying, “We take these allegations very seriously, and we are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. The primary objective of this investigation is to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and the entire school community.”

According to the statement, the employee who was placed on leave will stay on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.