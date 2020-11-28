Ashland police looking for suspect who wore wig while allegedly robbing bank

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Ashland police are searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing the Huntington Bank on Saturday morning.

According to the department, the individual, who is believed to be a man, wore a wig and a mask as a disguise and presented a note to the teller demanding cash.

The suspect then fled on foot and was last seen on Orange Street near West 3rd Street.

Courtesy of Ashland PD Facebook page

Courtesy of Ashland PD Facebook page

Courtesy of Ashland PD Facebook page

Courtesy of Ashland PD Facebook page

Anyone with information should contact the Ashland Police Division at 419-289-3639.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: