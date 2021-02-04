Ashland man accused of killing woman, leaving body in woods could face death penalty

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW)– The man accused of killing a mother of three and leaving her body in a wooded area of Ashland County could be sentenced to death, if he is convicted.

Ryan A. Stroup, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on 11 counts, including two counts of aggravated murder, three counts of kidnapping, two counts aggravated robbery, one count gross abuse of a corpse and one count of violating a protection order.

Ryan Stroup (courtesy: Ashland County Sheriff’s Office )

“Placing a death specification in an indictment is not a decision I arrived at lightly,” prosecuting attorney Christopher Tunnell said in a news release on Thursday.

Ashland police said Stroup met 41-year-old Tina Goad at a bar on Jan. 25 and the pair were seen leaving together. Her family reported her missing the following morning.

Tina Goad (Photo courtesy: Trisha Kareff)

Stroup’s father called police to report his son admitted picking up a woman at a bar and killing her, according to investigators. He was arrested at a hotel on Cleveland’s east side.

Goad was shot several times and her body was found near County Road 1600 in Ashland County, Tunnell said.