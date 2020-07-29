Ashland health officials want restaurant case heard in federal court

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Officials with the Ashland County Health Department have filed a motion to have a lawsuit filed against them, by a local restaurant shut down due to employees not wearing masks, moved to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division.

The motion to move the case to federal court was filed Tuesday in Ashland County Common Pleas Court by attorneys David M. Smith, Cara Wright, and Amily Imbrogno of Cleveland.

Last week, the owner of Cattlemans Restaurant took legal action after her restaurant was shut down by the health department. The 1851 Center for Constitutional Law filed a motion in Ashland County Common Pleas Court asking the judge to grant Cattlemans’ motion for the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. The judge granted a temporary restraining order allowing the business to reopen on July 25.

Mandy Close, the owner of Cattlemans, told the FOX 8 I-Team that she was shut down and given a letter saying her food license was suspended because the staff was not wearing face coverings. The restaurant is located in Savannah in Ashland County.

