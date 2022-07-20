ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ashland University is celebrating the success of one of their own in the 2022 World Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

On Tuesday, according to a news post from the university, Graduate Trevor Bassitt not only ran a personal best in the Men’s 400m Hurdle but also won a bronze medal for Team USA.

Bassitt finished in third place with a time of 47.39 seconds.

According to World Athletics, first place went to Alison Dos Santos of Brazil who finished in 46.29 seconds and second place went to Rai Benjamin, also of Team USA, who finished the race in 46.89 seconds.

The world competition was held in Eugene, Oregon.