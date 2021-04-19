Ashland County man accused of driving to mock crash while intoxicated faces charges

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW)– Ashland County Sheriff’s deputies filed several charges against a man who is accused of driving while intoxicated in the same parking lot as a mock crash Friday morning.

Mark Fulk is being held in the Ashland County Jail and is facing several charges including operating a vehicle under the influence, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest and inducing panic.

Fulk is scheduled to appear in Ashland Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were at the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center holding the mock crash to teach students the dangers of driving while impaired. That’s when they saw a vehicle enter the parking lot at a high rate of speed, the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Monday

“They believed that this vehicle was part of the demonstration,” the news release said. “A school representative advised the deputies that were on scene for the demonstration of this possible impaired driver.”

The deputies quickly went to Fulk’s car. When they started speaking to him, they detected an odor of alcohol.

“While talking to Mr. Fulk, deputies noticed his slurred speech as he spoke incoherently acting in an erratic manner,” the release said. “Deputies reported that Mr. Fulk made statements and gestures toward students in a violent manner.”

Fulk said he was at the school to take the cat he had in the vehicle to the vet, according to deputies.

The news release said Fulk failed a field sobriety tests and had an open container of alcohol in his car.