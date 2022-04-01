ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW)– An 8-month-old boy in Ashland County became the first pediatric flu-related death in the state this season, the Ohio Department of Health reported on Friday.

The Ashland County Health Department investigated his passing.

The state health department said there have been 972 flu-related hospitalizations in Ohio this season, compared to 108 in the same time period during the 2020 to 2021 flu season. At this point in the 2019 to 2020 flu season, there were 10,540 hospitalizations.

Efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 like masks, staying home and distancing likely lead to the decline in flu cases during the 2020 to 2021 season, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Peak flu activity is typically between December and February.