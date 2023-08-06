ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A deputy-involved shooting that took place Saturday evening in Ashland County has been handed over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

According to a press release, shortly before 8 p.m. on August 5, deputies were called to the 200 block of State Route 250 in Rowsburg for a 63-year-old man with “suicidal tendencies.”

When deputies arrived, officials say they found the man sitting in a lawn chair in the backyard. As deputies attempted to talk with the man, officials said, the man threw his cell phone down to the ground and confronted deputies with deadly force.

Photo courtesy: AshlandCountyPictures.com

Deputies then used their weapons and returned fire, according to the press release. The man was shot and died as a result of injuries.

No deputies were injured during this incident.

The investigation has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.