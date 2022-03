CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland will mark the start of Lent with Ash Wednesday services at Cathedral of St John the Evangelist at noon.

The priest will distribute ashes during mass with the prayer, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

The Lenten season is one of prayer and repentance. The last week coincides with Holy Week with Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday, and culminating with Easter.