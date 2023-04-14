ALASKA (WJW) – Alaska Airlines canceled several flights Thursday after an ash cloud drifted to the state from Russia.

An eruption of the Shiveluch volcano caused a large ash cloud to drift east over Alaskan air space for the “past several days,” the Alaska Volcano Observatory said Thursday, according to Storyful.

The National Weather Service office in Juneau released satellite imagery that shows ash, visible as a pink line, moving east over the Annette Island area, according to Storyful.

“Although this cloud poses a potential hazard to aviation and has disrupted some flights, no ashfall is expected on Alaska communities,” the Alaska Volcano Observatory said.

Shiveluc is one of the largest volcanoes in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. It erupted on Tuesday and emitted ash for days, according to Storyful.