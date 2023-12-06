LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Their letters to Santa look like shopping lists, asking for basic necessities instead of toys.

“I’m seeing a lot of lists come in with food on them, and adults asking for toilet paper,” said Asa Cox, founder of the nonprofit Asa’s Angels. “I think the cost of living is so high people are struggling just to put food on their table for children, let alone Christmas.”

Every Christmas, Asa and her volunteers with Asa’s Angels, 6656 N Ridge Road in Madison, carefully “vet” applicants to confirm the need and then work to ensure that the children have a magical holiday season.

They have more than 1,600 children this year.

“Our biggest thing is making sure every child has a gift on Christmas morning,” said Asa, who founded the charity because she grew up poor.

Not only is the need great, but so far only 10% of the children’s lists have been “adopted” by “angel donors” or can be filled with donations in house.

She says currently they can’t even provide basic necessities for the kids.

For example they need 300 to 500 pairs of socks and underwear but only have less than a dozen.

The letters to Santa are incredibly sad. One 12-year-old girl asked Santa for a bed.

“This one broke my heart where it says, ‘my mom, sister and myself have been sleeping on the floor for awhile,’” said Asa.

She’s not alone. More than 130 children asked for a bed.

To help meet the need, Lake Carpet & Mattress is offering deep/at cost discounts to anyone purchasing a bed for Asa’s Angels, currently $199 for both the mattress and box spring.

Asa says although the clock is ticking, there is still time to give these children a happy holiday season and in many cases, a better life.

“We have an Amazon wish list you can go there, drop ship to us. Just send us some socks and underwear,” said Asa. “We want to make it a good Christmas for them.”

To learn more about the non-profit and how to help, go here.