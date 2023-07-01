(Above video is a recent story about how much electricity prices started rising this summer)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With warmer and more humid weather on the way to Northeast Ohio that means trying to stay cool and comfortable at home becomes more expensive. But help is available for energy bills to those who are income-eligible.

The Ohio Department of Development and Step Forward will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months.

The program runs from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Step Forward. Those interested can schedule an appointment by calling 216-350-8008.

The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance with paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

Copies of their most recent energy bills.

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

Proof of disability (if applicable).

Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60).

Last year, Step Forward distributed more than $431,000 in assistance through the Summer Crisis Program.

“The Summer Crisis Program can have a transformative impact on households that struggle to stay cool during scorching temperatures,” Paul Billups, Step Forward’s director of HEAP, said. “This program not only eases the burden of high energy costs, but it restores comfort, ensuring that families can find respite from the heat.”

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households in various ways, including helping older household members (ages 60 years or older) who can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for their health, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill or require air conditioning.

Health conditions can include such things as lung disease, pulmonary disease or asthma.

Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.

The assistance is applied to their utility bill, or to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan or pay for central air conditioning repairs.

Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $52,500.

Also, Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) program who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program and what is needed to apply, contact Step Forward at 216-350-8008. To be connected to your local energy assistance provider and to apply for energy assistance visit the Ohio Department of Development website.