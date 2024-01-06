CLEVELAND (WJW) — As prescriptions for obesity and diabetic medications Ozempic and Wegovy increase in popularity scrutiny has also grown about potential side effects including thoughts of suicide reported by some patients.

A new study found the drugs are not associated with a higher risk of suicidal ideations compared with other weight management or diabetic medications.

The study published in Nature Medicine Friday found patients prescribed semaglutide, an ingredient in both medications, were up to 73 percent less likely to have thoughts of suicide while taking the drug compared to other medications for controlling type 2 diabetes or obesity.

Cleveland Clinic Dr. David Creel, a registered dietitian and psychologist said the study’s findings are likely a relief for some patients. The Cleveland Clinic was not involved in the study.

“I’m guessing for many people this might put them at ease,” said Creel. “People do ask for these medications, people who struggle with excess weight. It’s very hard to lose weight through lifestyle intervention alone…many people are working very hard and they’re kind of stuck, and this is just a way for them to more easily meet their goals.”

Researchers examined health records of more than 240,000 obese or overweight U.S. patients prescribed a semaglutide or another medication for weight loss. In addition to more than 1.5 million patients with type 2 diabetes.

“Suicidal ideation is never something for us to ignore…There had been some reports from people and anytime these medications are used as much as these medications are used you’re going to have people with different mental health status,” said Creel.

Researchers said a more detailed evaluation is needed and recommended future studies to determine potential long-term associations with semaglutide and suicidal thoughts.