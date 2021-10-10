As OSU fall break approaches, students facing COVID-19 requirements

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is requiring students to be tested for COVID-19 both before and after fall break.

The break will take place on Thursday and Friday this upcoming week.

According to an email sent to students, the testing requirement applies to all Columbus campus students regardless of their vaccination status or if they intend to travel.

“As you know, last year, we required testing for all students on and off-campus weekly, and so we were conducting tens of thousands of tests each week,” said Ben Johnson, a university spokesperson. “We have a pretty smooth system. It’ll be very familiar to the students, and they’ll get their results quickly — usually within 24 hours.”

The email states appointments for testing at the Jesse Owens North Recreation Center can be scheduled through MyChart.

In August, the university announced its COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Students, faculty, and staff are required to complete their first dose of the vaccine, or secure an exemption, by this Friday, Oct. 15. The deadline to complete the second dose is Nov. 15.

“We’ve had really a positive response to the requirement,” said Johnson. “More than 82 percent of our community is already vaccinated, and we’re confident that number will continue to rise as we head into the fall.”

For the most part, students and parents said they are in favor of the testing requirement.

“I think it just gives everyone peace of mind and like, I’m sure, like me, I’m going out of state,” said OSU student Elizabeth Austing. “I’m sure other people are going out of state, so it’s just kind of nice to know like before and after, just so rates don’t go higher again.”

“I think at the end of the day that when the kids come back, I think we want to make sure everybody feels well, right, and that we don’t have any super spreader events and a quick test if it helps keep everybody safe, I think it’s important,” said Stuart Swanson, parent of an OSU student.

More information on the university’s vaccine requirement can be found by clicking here.