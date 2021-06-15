Arthur Treacher’s closes down in Garfield Heights, leaving only 1 left in Ohio

**Related Video Above: Fast food industry impacted by worker shortage**

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio is reportedly down to one last Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips restaurant with the Garfield Heights location closing its doors last Saturday.

Owner Ben Vittoria said the decision to shutter the seafood house was not an easy one, but that, like many other restaurants in the area, he recently had trouble finding enough employees.

AP Photo of the chain restaurant’s famous fried fish, French fries and hushpuppies.

The location has been open since 1978, with Vittoria taking over the franchise in 2001. And he still owns the last Ohio location in Cuyahoga Falls, telling FOX 8 he plans to dedicate all of his resources to keeping that one running.

Vittoria said Arthur Treacher’s stands apart from other fast food restaurants in that all their food is made in-house, rather than from frozen.

There are reportedly less than 10 Arthur Treacher’s restaurants left across the country, drastically down from when there were once hundreds. The restaurant got its start in Columbus back in 1969.

WJW photo of the Garfield Heights location just last week.