TREMONT, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Guardians star infielder Andrés Giménez is used to showing off his talents on the diamond. Now he’s showcasing a different skillset in the classroom.

Giménez took a trip to Tremont Montessori School to share an art lesson with Augusto Bordelois and about 20 students, showcasing the value of art.

“I really enjoy this process, it’s similar to baseball,” Giménez said. “You have to focus on the process.”

He said art is not about being perfect, but more about tapping into creativity and having fun.

“They’re going a great job,” Giménez said of the students. “I look around and I don’t want to look at my paper.”

Bordelois is a local artist and the owner and director of Augusto Fine Art Studio and Art Center.

He and Giménez spent the session showing the students how to draw a Guardians traffic statue. This visit is part of “Art with Andrés,” a recurring series of visits for Giménez.

“Bringing art into your own life is something important no matter who you are,” Bordelois said.

The students were very eager to participate, and some of them have big league talent. For 12-year-old Ava Townsend, art is empowering.

“It’s so much fun,” she said. “I like that you get to create anything you want. I just think it’s cool to have such power at the tips of your fingertips.”

Once the lesson was finished, Giménez had one more surprise for the students, giving them each two tickets to an upcoming Guardians game.

Visual Arts Instructor Christine Linn said it’s a day the students will never forget.

“It’s nice that someone who has come into the Cleveland area with the Guardians has come into the schools right away and wants to be a part of the school system and wants to reach the children,” Linn said. “I think it’s a positive message for them.”