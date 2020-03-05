Art Van Furniture closing all stores in Ohio, other states; liquidation sales start Friday

OHIO (WJW) — Art Van Furniture, one of the Midwest’s top retailers, will close all of its stores across the country, including in Ohio.

USA Today reports the decision comes three years after the company was sold to a private-equity firm.

“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” Diane Charles, Art Van Furniture spokeswoman, said in a statement to USA Today.

Liquidation sales at stores in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri will begin Friday. There are a total of 176 stores in nine states.

