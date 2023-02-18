**Related Video Above: Filming for “White Noise” movie wraps in Wellington in summer 2021.**

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) — In the film, a college professor who teaches in a fictionalized Ohio town must leave his home with his wife and parcel of kids after a train derails and harmful chemicals are thrown up into the air.

One resident of East Palestine now sees an eerie similarity to the Noah Baumbach-directed “White Noise,” which came out last year but was filmed all over Northeast Ohio in 2021, and what recently took place in his town.

“Talk about art imitating life,” Ben Ratner told People magazine, recalling the time he was an extra in the Adam Driver-starring movie, playing an evacuee.

Adam Driver, from left, director Noah Baumbach, Don Cheadle, Greta Gerwig, Jodie Turner-Smith, May Nivola, Raffey Cassidy, and Sam Nivola pose for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘White Noise’ during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The film is based on the book by Don DeLillo. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

“This is such a scary situation,” Ratner said. “And you can just about drive yourself crazy thinking about how uncanny the similarities are between what’s happening now and in that movie.”

Ratner was one of about 4,700 East Palestine residents who learned late Friday, Feb. 3, that a train had derailed in the town causing a fire. In the subsequent hours and days, those in the area were asked to leave their homes as toxic chemicals roared into the sky and a controlled burn took place.

That included vinyl chloride and three other chemicals, which were not announced at first. See a full list of what the train cars were carrying.

This photo taken with a drone shows the continuing cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Although Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other officials say it’s fine to come back to their homes, and Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw promises his train company is going to make it right, many are still concerned about the long-term affects from the derailment on the community, health-wise and monetarily-wise.

Ratner told People his family has returned, but it’s hard to get back to a normal life. He said he has no interest in watching “White Noise” anymore, saying it’s not “something I want to be entertained by because for us, it’s a real-life situation.”