Art exhibit to light up the night in downtown Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An immersive light installation is taking over the 19th floor of the former Akron City Center Hotel.

In conjunction with Curated Storefront, Pennsylvanian artist Ian Brill has transformed the space by installing over 2,250 square feet of LED panels.

The installation is called “Band.”

The 19th floor is now filled with 3,300 lightboxes.

The installation will light up the sky every night until construction begins to renovate the former hotel.

Testa Companies plans to turn it into a residential space called Ascend.

Plans include 146 modern units, a rooftop “container bar,” a 20th-floor pool, and luxury lofts.