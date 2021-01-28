Arson team investigates Cleveland apartment fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Arson investigators with the Cleveland Fire Department are looking into the cause of a fire at a Cleveland apartment building.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday flames broke out in a five-story apartment building in the 1400 block of W 75th St.













When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting from fourth floor windows.

Firefighters got the situation under control in about 20 minutes.

Everyone made it out safely, but all of the residents have been displaced.

The American Red Cross is helping those affected.