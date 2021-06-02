Arson suspected in Cleveland house fire; two injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Fire’s arson team is investigating the cause of a house fire.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 13500 block of St. Clair Ave.

When firefighters arrived, everyone inside the home had made it out on their own.

Several needed treatment from EMS.

Two women, a 70-year-old and a 42-year-old were taken to the hospital.

Cleveland Fire launched an interior attack but had to be pulled for a defensive attack to get the fire under control.

Roads were closed in the area as firefighters remained on the scene.