Arson suspected in blaze that injured firefighter in Alliance

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) – Fire investigators in Alliance say arson is behind a massive fire that injured a firefighter Tuesday night.

According to Alliance Fire, firefighters responded to the 500 block of E. Columbia to a house fire.

Firefighters say the fire had already blown out every window of the house when crews arrived.

One firefighter was hurt when a chimney collapsed. He was treated at the hospital and released.

Alliance firefighters worked for hours to get the fire extinguished.

Fire investigators are looking for information about the fire.

If you can help, call (330)821-1213.