Arson investigators called to the scene of house fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Arson investigators in Cleveland will work to determine whether a fire at a home was intentionally set.

Firefighters were called to the 2900 block of Hampden Ave. around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The front of the home was engulfed in flames when Cleveland firefighters arrived on scene.

The family made it out of the house safely but was trapped in the backyard until firefighters could put some of the flames out.

No one was hurt.

According to Cleveland Fire, arson investigators are looking into whether the porch was set on fire.

Several roads were closed in the area while firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

