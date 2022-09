CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Arson investigators have been called to the scene of a fire in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Friday morning at the McDonald’s on Broadway Avenue, near the corner of Union Avenue and Ackley Road.

There is no word on injuries.

The restaurant was not open at the time.