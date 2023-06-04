CLEVELAND (WJW) — Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze that broke out at an old high school Sunday evening in Cleveland.

Crews were called to the former John F. Kennedy High School building on Harvard Avenue around 5 p.m. and it didn’t take them long to douse the flames and smoke.

Cleveland Department of Fire said no one was injured in the incident, however, now investigators are saying they believe the fire was started intentionally.

An investigation is ongoing. It’s not clear how much damage the building sustained from the fire.