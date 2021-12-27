Arson investigation ongoing after fatal Christmas Eve house fire on Cleveland’s west side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Member’s of Cleveland Division of Fire Arson are investigating after a fatal fire in Cleveland’s west side on Christmas Eve.

On Friday around 4:30 p.m., police officers responded to 10310 Thrush Ave where CDF was extinguishing a house fire.

Firefighters found a 48-year old man dead inside the home, according to a police report.

Officers say that a preliminary investigation shows that the victim was paraplegic.

A dog was also found in the home.

This matter remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral