Arson investigation ongoing after fatal Christmas Eve house fire on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Member’s of Cleveland Division of Fire Arson are investigating after a fatal fire in Cleveland’s west side on Christmas Eve.

On Friday around 4:30 p.m., police officers responded to 10310 Thrush Ave where CDF was extinguishing a house fire.

Firefighters found a 48-year old man dead inside the home, according to a police report.

Officers say that a preliminary investigation shows that the victim was paraplegic.

A dog was also found in the home.

This matter remains under investigation.