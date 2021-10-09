Arrive by Christmas? USPS, FedEx release deadlines for holiday shipping

**Related Video Above: What’s causing mail delays before the holiday spike? I-Team investigates**

(WJW) — A Christmas without presents under the tree? Not if you follow these guidelines.

The United States Postal Service and FedEx have announced their cut-off dates to ensure a Christmastime arrival for people shipping gifts and cards off to family and friends this year.

Last year, with so many not gathering during the holidays due to COVID-19, mail services were majorly overwhelmed. So this year, USPS recommends that “The earlier you send, the better: Don’t delay, mail and ship today.”

Here are the dates you won’t want to miss, with costs going up as Dec. 25 nears:

USPS

First-Class Mail — Fri., Dec. 17

First-Class packages (smaller) — Fri., Dec. 17

Priority Mail — Sat., Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Thursday, Dec. 23



FedEx

FedEx Ground Economy — Thu., Dec. 9

FedEx Ground and Home Delivery — Wed., Dec. 15

Express Saver — Tue., Dec. 21

2Day & 2Day AM — Wed., Dec. 22

Overnight Services — Thu., Dec. 23

FedEx Same Day — Fri., Dec. 24