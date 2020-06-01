Arrests made at Canton protest Friday, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A handful of people who were part of the protests in downtown Canton Friday night were arrested, police report.
Northeast Ohioans were gathered in Canton that evening to protest police violence and the death of George Floyd. They shared stories and held signs and chanted “no justice, no peace.”
Demonstrators gathered on the corner of Tuscarawas Street E and Market Avenue North for a peaceful protest (as seen in the video above), but later in the evening police reportedly deployed smoke grenades and made arrests.
Reportedly, there was very little damage done to Canton property.
Most of those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct and failure to disperse (see some mugshots below).
Click here for a look at police violence protests happening across the country.
Find more coverage on the story of George Floyd, here.