Arrests made at Canton protest Friday, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A handful of people who were part of the protests in downtown Canton Friday night were arrested, police report.

Northeast Ohioans were gathered in Canton that evening to protest police violence and the death of George Floyd. They shared stories and held signs and chanted “no justice, no peace.”

Demonstrators gathered on the corner of Tuscarawas Street E and Market Avenue North for a peaceful protest (as seen in the video above), but later in the evening police reportedly deployed smoke grenades and made arrests.

Reportedly, there was very little damage done to Canton property.

Most of those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct and failure to disperse (see some mugshots below).

Derrick Graybill, charged with failure to disperse and disorderly conduct (photo courtesy Canton police)

Jaylen Howard, charged with failure to disperse and disorderly conduct (photo courtesy Canton police)

Levi Hunter, charged with failure to disperse and disorderly conduct (photo courtesy Canton police)

Carl Kelemen, charged with failure to disperse and disorderly conduct (photo courtesy Canton police)

Michael Losh, charged with failure to disperse and disorderly conduct (photo courtesy Canton police)

Christopher Price, charged with failure to disperse and disorderly conduct (photo courtesy Canton police)

Ashley Riggans, charged with failure to disperse and disorderly conduct (photo courtesy Canton police)

Daniel Schaeffer, charged with disorderly conduct (photo courtesy Canton police)

Find more coverage on the story of George Floyd, here.