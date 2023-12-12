CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – One man and one teenager were arrested in Canton after dozens of vehicles and businesses were vandalized by a pellet gun in November.

According to a press release from the Canton Police Department, the city’s network of public cameras was used to find the suspects.

Investigators were able to follow a vehicle as it traveled through the city and linked it to multiple incidents in different days.

The vehicle involved was eventually found in a nearby city, according to the release. Detective searched the vehicle and found five pellet guns inside.

David Moore, 20, was arrested and charged with vandalism and complicity to vandalism, both fifth-degree felonies. A 17-year-old was also charged with vandalism, according to the release.

According to the release, additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.