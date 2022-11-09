CLEVELAND (WJW) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of intentionally striking and killing a 49-year-old man with his vehicle.

Cleveland police detectives on Tuesday said the suspect, a 49-year-old Cleveland Heights man, was arguing and fighting with another 49-year-old Cleveland Heights man at a business in the 500 block of East 152nd Street at about 7:30 a.m. that day.

The suspect, who was reportedly driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, is accused of striking the other man with the vehicle and dragging him beneath it to the intersection of South Waterloo Road and East 152nd Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

“After the argument and fight ended as the victim was getting back into his vehicle to leave, the area, [the suspect] drove his vehicle at the male intentionally hitting him and dragging him underneath of his vehicle,” it reads.

EMS transported the man, but he was declared dead just before 8:30 a.m., according to a Cleveland police report.

The suspect is also accused of assaulting a 43-year-old Sandusky woman just before the homicide, slapping her several times in the face and injuring her leg, according to the report.