CLEVELAND (WJW) — Federal authorities have arrested a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the March 14 line-of-duty shooting of Cleveland police detective Mark Bahrijczuk.

Jayrion Church was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, in the 2800 block of Cedar Avenue by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and other Cleveland authorities, according to a news release from Cleveland police.

A warrant in the Cuyahoga County juvenile court accuses Church of multiple offenses including attempted aggravated murder of a peace officer.

Mark Bahrijczuk (Courtesy of Cleveland Police District 3)

Cleveland police officers investigating the ongoing thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles spotted a Kia Forte without license plates at the Cedar Estates apartments.

Four male suspects jumped out of the car and began to run. The driver fired on Bahrijczuk several times at close range as the detective was getting out of his car, according to the release. Bahrijczuk was struck in the arm and thigh. Church then allegedly fled.

Bahrijczuk was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. He was in good spirits, the FOX 8 I-Team reported earlier this week. He’s since been released and is recovering at home, police said Friday.

Two officers called to assist in the investigation but who were involved in a crash at the intersection of Carnegie Avenue and East 30th Street, were also treated at MetroHealth Medical Center for minor injuries.

Police are still seeking the other three suspects from the March 14 investigation. Anyone with information about those three suspects is urged to call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463). A cash reward may be available.