Arrest made in murder of young mother in Euclid

EUCLID (WJW)– Euclid police have arrested a 23-year-old Maple Heights man in connection with the murder of a young mother.

Stephon Alphonso Carr was arrested Thursday for the murder of 22-year -old Da’Rayla La’Shae Howard.

Howard was shot to death in her Clearview Drive home on December 10.

Carr is scheduled to appear in Euclid Municipal Court Thursday to be arraigned on a murder charge.

Police say no further information is available at this time.

