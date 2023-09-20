WASHINGTON, DC (WJW) – – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced on Monday the arrest of a suspect in the Mother’s Day shooting that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl.

The incident occurred on May 14, 2023, around 9:14 p.m., when officers responded to reports of gunfire. Shortly after, 10-year-old Arianna Davis was brought to a DC Fire and EMS station with gunshot wounds. She died at the hospital.

Investigation findings revealed that Arianna had been riding in a vehicle with her family when she was struck by a stray bullet. In the wake of the incident, the community rallied together, providing numerous tips and video evidence.

That led to the arrest of 19-year-old Koran Gregory. He faces charges of First-Degree Murder while Armed.

“The death of Arianna was a senseless tragedy. The Metropolitan Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Arianna’s family, and we hope this arrest helps bring some semblance of peace,” said Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith. “Community support was invaluable during this investigation. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who assisted in bringing this case to justice.”

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to search for any additional suspects involved in the shooting.